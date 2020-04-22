FCC awards grant to Health Partners of Western Ohio for telehealth services

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced the Federal Communications Commission awarded a grant of over 700,000 dollars to the Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima.
The grant will provide all 16 locations in the state the ability to expand telehealth services to patients. With it, they will add more home monitoring and bio-metrics into their virtual health care, in hopes to keep people safe at home and away from hospitals.
The CEO of the healthcare organization, Janis Sunderhaus, says they have flipped 85% of patient visits to telehealth within the last month and are hoping to continue the services even after the pandemic.
She explains, "The grant really helps us expand through this current crisis, but really will help us continue this going forward as we embrace. You know we’re learning many many things through this COVID-19 crisis and really we’ll be looking how we can improve and change how we give healthcare.”
She says they are currently providing telehealthcare to new and existing patients. To get help, call (419) 549-8870.