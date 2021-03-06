Fire causes total loss of a home on West North Street in Lima Saturday morning

A morning blaze has caused significant damage to a home in Lima.
On Saturday at 7:55 am, a two fire alarm was activated at 968 West North Street. The Lima Fire Department arrived shortly after, to where they found heavy fire on the first floor of the house spreading to the second floor.
Fire crews stayed on the scene for more than an hour battling the blaze. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
The two-story house is reported to be a total loss, sustaining $27,100 dollars of damage, with an estimated $5,000 of damages to the contents inside the home.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.