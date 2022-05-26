Food and resource fair helps local community learn more about key resources available to them

The West Ohio Food Bank held a food and resource fair to help people get the food they need as well as key information on resources in their area.
The distribution comes at a time when food shortages are being seen across the country, and the food bank says that they want to make sure that they address it in the local area.
"We understand the shortages out there but we are doing pretty well right now," said Jason Aldrich, Communication and Public Relations Manager for the West Ohio Food Bank. "As long as we continue to get this food in, we'll get it out."
Other than food being distributed, organizations from the local area were available to hand out information to those in attendance to keep them informed on what they can do to help residents.
"We just feel its an opportunity to welcome in other agencies to give their information out about their services," said Aldrich. "And especially to our clientele coming through for food today, those folks may have not known about any of these services available to them."
An outside organization also participated in the event as well. Care Access is a research organization based in Boston but has been reaching out to United States residents on a research study that they are conducting that deals with preventing Alzheimer's.
"This is an important opportunity for us to get the message out to the people in this area," said Sheila Miller, Care Access Patient Access Liason. "We are expecting about 400 people here... we are getting information into the homes so that they can call us back."
The need for food is always rising, and the West Ohio Food Bank wants to remind those who can donate food to do so whenever they have the opportunity in order to help their friends and neighbors.
"Again if folks want to continue to donate that kind of stuff, please go to your local panty, bring it here, contact us here at the West Ohio Food Bank," said Aldrich.
The food and resource fair was cut short due to harsh weather conditions, so those who have an appointment and may have missed collecting their food can come back to the West Ohio Food Bank on Friday, May 27th, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
