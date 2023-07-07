Former mayor of Wapakoneta has his appeal trial set for September of 2023

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Wapakoneta's former mayor will have his case argued in front of the Third District Court of Appeals this fall.
The three judge panel will hear arguments on Tom Stinebaugh's case on September 6, 2023. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office which are both felony charges and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the City of Wapakoneta's expense. Because he was going to appeal his case, Stinebaugh has not served any prison time yet.