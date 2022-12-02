Former Wapakoneta clerk charged with stealing more than $150,000 from the city

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk with the Wapakoneta Utilities Department is facing 15 felony charges for stealing money from the city. The Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Auglaize County Prosecutor Ed Pierce released the results of a grand jury indictment against 48-year-old Christine Steinke. She is charged with 13 counts of tampering with records and 2 counts of theft in office. According to the press release, between 2009 and 2021, Steinke allegedly stole more than $150,000 from Wapakoneta. She took portions of customer payments to the department for her own personal use. Ohio BCI was asked to investigate after discrepancies were found when a software upgrade was made. Pierce says that customers did not suffer any direct losses. Steinke resigned from her position in 2021, after being on administrative leave for two months. She was arrested on Thursday and was released from jail Friday morning on bond.

Media release from Ohio Attorney General’s Office

