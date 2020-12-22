Fresh Encounter makes second donation in two days to benefit West Ohio Food Bank

For the second day in a row, Fresh Encounter Inc. has made a sizeable donation to a Lima non-profit organization.
Fresh Encounter Inc., the owners of Chief Market, presented a check for $20,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank. The money is made up of a corporate donation and donations through the public. Chief has been holding a Holiday Food Bag Drive where customers can donate while checking out. Monday, Fresh Encounter Inc. made a donation to Family Promise, donating $2,000 worth of diapers.
"We have a mission," said Julie Anderson, director of marketing for Fresh Encounter Inc. "One of the elements of our mission is to nourish our communities. And we do that in a lot of ways with a healthy safe shopping environment and also by contributions like this, supporting our fellow neighbors."
The CEO of the food bank said this is such an important donation, as every dollar can provide up to six meals.
"It's just overwhelming the support we're receiving from the community and partners, like Fresh Encounter and Chief, is just phenomenal," Tommie Harner said, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank. "Without their support, we wouldn't be able to fulfill our mission and continue to serve those that are in the communities where we live and work."
This is the third large donation the food bank has received this month. They've also received donations of $5,000 and $15,000.