Family Promise is given donation of diapers from Chief Supermarkets

Chief Supermarkets made a special donation for Family Promise of Lima-Allen County Monday afternoon.
The organization was given $2,000 worth of diapers from Chief, to be given to families in need throughout our community. Diapers are usually a high-need item for the families that are assisted by Family Promise, who are so grateful for the donation.
"People are out of work, and diapers aren’t cheap, so it’s good that we have them and we can supply our families with them when they need them," said Family Promise case manager Jason Adams. "It’s really going to help out the families that have small babies."
Those with Chief say that this donation goes along with wanting to help out their community.
"As we saw a need from the commercial and from our neighbor Missy Roush, we said what a perfect way to give back and help the community through giving the diapers," said John Holbrook, chief operating officer for Chief Supermarkets.
Family Promise has also said that they are in need of donations including paper towels/toilet paper, personal toiletry items, cleaning supplies, and clothing for all ages.
You can also donate a meal for a family in need through Meal Train.