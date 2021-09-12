Fun and butterflies at this year's Butterfly Migration Celebration

Local kids learn a little bit more about what it takes to be a butterfly, all thanks to the Allen County Master Gardeners "Butterfly Migration Celebration." They couldn’t hold the event last year because of the pandemic, but this year Allen County Children’s Garden was filled with kids and their parents and of course butterflies.
There were 10 educational stations that the kids could go through to learn things like how identify different species or learn the life cycle of the butterfly. If they attended at least five stations, then they got to release one of 130 monarch butterflies and maybe appreciate more of the nature that is all around them.
“We hope they pick up a little bit about gardening, having some respect for nature and maybe get a little green thumb that they can grow and appreciate flowers,” says Joanne Rex, Master Gardener Coordinator or Allen County Extension Office.
This is the 12th year that the master gardeners held the Butterfly Migration Celebration.