Glandorf bidding a warm "Willkommen" to German visitors this week

Residents from the Putnam County village of Glandorf turned out Wednesday evening to welcome some special visitors from their sister city in Germany.
40 people from Glandorf, Germany, made the stop in the Putnam County town which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834. The visitors were welcomed with a short parade by the town's fire department, and a community gathering complete with music and food, and a welcome from the mayor. He says the group arrived in America out west and has been making their way to Putnam County. He says the back-and-forth visits between residents of the two Glandorfs began in 1975 and have continued through today.
"It's been six times that the individuals from Glandorf, Germany came to Glandorf, Ohio and six times that individuals from Glandorf, Ohio went to Glandorf, Germany, so this is the 12th time," said Glandorf mayor Charles Schroeder. "This is our heritage - pilgrims from Glandorf, Germany came to Ohio and settled here, so we’re actually sister city of our ancestors from Glandorf, Germany."
Glandorf's German guests will stay through the end of the week with host families, and get to sample this coming weekend's Glandorf Park Fest that takes place Friday and Saturday. They are also expected to visit the local elementary school on Friday for a special program.
