Golden Fresh Farms Greenhouse hopes to be rebuilt and operating again by September 2023

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A location that was damaged by an Auglaize County storm this year, could be returning to the area sooner rather than later.
The Golden Fresh Farms greenhouse was originally leveled by the tornado, with only the warehouse and office parts of the building remaining. However, the company overlooking reconstruction, as well as city officials, say that residents can expect the property to be restored this year.
"They plan on having operations up and running this September, so which is very, very fast if you will. How they are going to put eighty-seven hundred drill lights which was in phase one is just amazing to me. But they plan on having that operation running - they said they will be running in September," said Mayor Steve Henderson, City of Wapakoneta.
Phases two and three will see glass installed on 50 acres of the property in the coming months.