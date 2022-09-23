Help wanted signs are up all over the state, and one thing that keeps some of those positions open is the lack of skilled workers. But Ohio’s governor learned today what Apollo Career Center is doing to help local businesses get them filled.
“It is important for us in Ohio, at a time when we are creating more jobs than we have people to fill them to make sure that we don’t leave anybody behind,” says DeWine.
Governor Mike DeWine making a stop at Apollo to check out some recently added programs to the career center, because they have been working with local businesses to fill a specific need, which includes firefighters, electricians and HVAC specialists.
“We talked to the students here they are very excited about what they are doing,” adds DeWine. “It is hands-on, they are using their brain, they are using their hands they are just excited about it, excited about their future. So, it is a good news story here at Apollo.”
Some of these students are getting jobs right out of high school or working in an apprenticeship while they are going to school. Apollo officials say that the stigma of going the career tech route is a thing of the past and high-paying jobs are available with the hands-on training they are providing.
“I really appreciate the fact that the community, our state, our parents, are all saying that Career Tech is a viable option,” says Keith Horner, Superintendent of Apollo Career Center. “We want kids to go to college if that is their path, but we also want kids to know there is no lesser path. You can go get a really good job, without choosing to go to college.”
”We are seeing something now that we have not seen 10 years ago. That is we are seeing educators who are working very closely with business. Business working closely with educators. Everybody sort of gets it,” states DeWine. “We want to train young people for in-demand jobs and that really is the challenge facing Ohio. But I am very optimistic as I travel around the state looking at our career centers. They are doing a very very good job.”
