Grand Lake St. Marys Expecting Large Turnout for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Although the Fourth of July is still four days away, tourists, campers, and visitors have already flocked to Grand Lake St. Marys to kick off the holiday!
On Friday afternoon, we took a trip down to the St. Marys section of Grand Lake and found long lines of campers and RVs at the gates ready to enter the state park as well as hundreds of people already boating, grilling, fishing, and swimming at the pools. Even more, people are expected to arrive at Grand Lake for the Fourth of July as park officials say that all campsites are full or reserved. With a large influx of people coming to the lake to celebrate our nation's independence, the local economy is expected to benefit.
"It's great for businesses around the lake because the campers don't just stay in the campground. They go out and eat at different places and visit other areas and visit some of the other businesses around the lake... just very great for the economy and the local area," says David Faler, Park Manager, Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.
Now if you do plan to visit the lake and possibly plan to get out on the water, Faler reminds visitors that they should not swim in the water as Grand Lake St. Marys remains under a Recreational Public Health Advisory due to a bloom in microcystin and E. Coli earlier this spring.
"Unfortunately, at this time, the Ohio EPA recommends no more than 8 parts per billion, but we are above that. Right now, we are at about 18. You're definitely not supposed to be in the water," added Faler.
A fireworks show will blast off at the Celina Moose Lodge on Saturday, July 1st at 10 pm.