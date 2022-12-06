Habitat for Humanity Lima Honors Several Volunteers & Organizations at their Christmas Banquet Tuesday Night

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Habitat for Humanity Lima celebrated their volunteers and partners Tuesday Night during their Christmas Banquet at the City Club in Downtown Lima.
Habitat for Humanity Lima had a busy year in 2022 which included completely repairing roofs for several families in need, and all of that hard work accomplished would not be possible without the generosity and passion from volunteers and partners. As a result, leaders with Habitat for Humanity wanted to take an evening to not only plan ahead for the year of 2023 but to also come together and recognize all the individuals and organizations who made a difference in the community.
"People give up their time and generosity, and the least that we can do is to return that and say thank you for all that they've done. It's, again, because of volunteers that we're able to do what we do. Without volunteers, we're not able to do everything that we could do. And so, despite the fact that we do have staff, we still need those volunteers. They help us in our Restore; they help us with construction; they're helping us to develop the repair project; they're helping create goals and leadership- and without them, we won't be able to accomplish what we need to," says Bruce Hilty, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Lima.
Last, but certainly not least, the following individuals and their organizations were recognized Tuesday Night for their dedication: Eric Grohosk received the Restore Volunteer of the Year Award; Joseph Rayman earned the Construction Volunteer of the Year Award; R. A. Flynn & Son Plumbing won Construction Sub Contractor of the Year Award; John Clements with The Basement Doctor was honored for the Distinguished Service Award; and Stan & Suzanne Bauman, David Gratz, Ron Hagaman, and Mary Jennings received the Long Term Service Awards.