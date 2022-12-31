Arlington bank robbery suspect

ARLINGTON, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, robber stole money from the Premier bank 9:52 a.m.  The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then he fled with an undetermined amount of cash.  The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9” inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds.   He was seen leaving the area in a silver four door vehicle, unknown the make or model.  If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call the Hancock Sheriff's Offices at 419-422-2424.

Media Release from the Hancock Co. Sheriff Office

