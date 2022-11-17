Hardin County OSU Ag Hall of Fame
Press Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John's Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.

Stephanie Jolliff will be the guest speaker. Stephanie is a 2016 inductee of the Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame and is the agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor at Ridgemont High School, where she is a leader in the state and nation in agricultural education. She has been presented the Franklin D. Walter Educator Award in 2010, 2011, and 2013. Her FFA members have been led to win numerous state and national proficiency awards, degrees, and career development events. She has served as the advisor to multiple Ohio and National FFA Model of Innovation Chapter Awards. Under her leadership, the Ridgemont FFA has been named a Top 10 Chapter in Ohio for several years in a row.

