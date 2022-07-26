Charles Castle

HARDIN COUNTY (WLIO) - A Hardin County man will probably spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping a Kenton girl in the fall of last year. 

“Probably, counsel, the most heinous crime certainly in my tenure,” stated Judge Scott Barrett, Hardin County Common Pleas Court. “To violate a 7-year-old child that didn’t deserve this beyond the kind of understanding.”

