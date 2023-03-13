Hebrock sentenced to community control for 2022 shots fired offense

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets probation for a 2022 shots-fired call outside of his ex-girlfriend's house.

Hebrock sentenced to community control for 2022 shots fired offense

22-year-old Shylen Hebrock pleaded guilty to discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and he was sentenced to three years of community control. As part of the plea deal, the other charges of felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle were dropped.

According to Lima police, on June 19, 2022, Hebrock was outside of his ex-girlfriend's house talking with her outside of his car which eventually led to him pulling out a pistol and firing multiple shots in the air outside of his car. Hebrock then fled southbound. Police were able to later take him into custody.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.