Hebrock sentenced to community control for 2022 shots fired offense

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets probation for a 2022 shots-fired call outside of his ex-girlfriend's house.
22-year-old Shylen Hebrock pleaded guilty to discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and he was sentenced to three years of community control. As part of the plea deal, the other charges of felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle were dropped.
According to Lima police, on June 19, 2022, Hebrock was outside of his ex-girlfriend's house talking with her outside of his car which eventually led to him pulling out a pistol and firing multiple shots in the air outside of his car. Hebrock then fled southbound. Police were able to later take him into custody.