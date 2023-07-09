Heir Force Community School students spending two weeks in Columbus to study theater

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Seven students of Heir Force Community School set off for Columbus on Sunday for a two-week theater workshop.
The creative young people will be attending the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts musical theater workshop, where they will learn from industry professionals alongside students from the Columbus area. Over the course of the program, the students will collectively write, choreograph, and eventually perform their own musical. Whether they continue to pursue the arts or choose a different career path, the students will learn skills that they could apply to anything in life.
"It all comes together because the key for everything is communication. Once you can kind of express yourself and get other people to understand your ideas, buy into your ideas, or you develop a knack for learning from others, being able to listen to others and incorporate what they think with what you think to make some kind of really grand idea," explained Vickie Shurelds, the 6-8th grade teacher accompanying the students on the trip.
Anyone interested in seeing the students perform their completed musical can call the Garden Theatre in Columbus at (614) 469-0939 to learn more about getting tickets. The shows will be on July 22nd at both 1 pm and 4 pm.