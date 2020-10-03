Historic library holds book sale

The historic Brumback Library in Van Wert held their fall book sale on Saturday.
From the outside, it looks like a castle but really, it's just the first-ever county library to exist right in Van Wert. Twice a year Brumback Library likes to pull out books from the basement and hold a sale for the community. Books, DVDs, paperbacks, and a variety of other library finds were for sale.
Lina Agler Evans, a volunteer with the library says, “I guess we’re known the most for our beautiful castle-looking library and it gives them a chance to stop and just say hello and just look at all the molding and the beautiful windows and that type of a thing.”
If you happened to miss out on this book sale, the library will be holding another in the Spring.