Historic library holds book sale

The historic Brumback Library in Van Wert held their fall book sale on Saturday.

Historic library holds book sale

From the outside, it looks like a castle but really, it's just the first-ever county library to exist right in Van Wert. Twice a year Brumback Library likes to pull out books from the basement and hold a sale for the community. Books, DVDs, paperbacks, and a variety of other library finds were for sale.

Historic library holds book sale

Lina Agler Evans, a volunteer with the library says, “I guess we’re known the most for our beautiful castle-looking library and it gives them a chance to stop and just say hello and just look at all the molding and the beautiful windows and that type of a thing.”

If you happened to miss out on this book sale, the library will be holding another in the Spring.

 

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.