A homicide investigation is now underway in Hardin County.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office states that on July 7th around 8:00 PM, a call came in of a body on the side of a road in the southeast portion of Buck Township.
The body was located on Township Road 265 between State Route 31 and Township Road 190. The male victim was then transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.
The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Robert Mays, Jr. of Fostoria.
Sheriff Keith A. Everhart states that he and his office do not believe that any local residents have reason to be concerned with a subject or subjects being at large in the area.
Sherriff investigators are currently being assisted by Ohio BCI and the Hardin County Coroners Office to follow up on any leads as they are received. The Hardin County Prosecutors Office is also assisting with the investigation to ensure a thorough case development.
Anyone with information of any nature concerning the case is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 419-673-1268 or the Sheriff's Tip Line at 419-675-8475.