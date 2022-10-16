Hundreds hit the Miami Erie Canal Towpath trial to Walk with Nature

St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - What a way to take advantage of some great fall weather on Sunday than go for a hike and that is what hundreds of people did for the annual Walk with Nature Fall Festival. The event showcases Miami Erie Canal Towpath in St. Marys and encourages people to take a walk to visit the many different activities along the way. There was pumpkin painting, a car show, medieval battle re-enactments, and many vendors selling craft items. Plus returning favorite the Girty’s Town Rendezvous, which recreates small settlement that was along the St. Marys River back in the 1700’s. Thanks to organizations like the St. Marys Kiwanis Club the event has been a community staple for 53 years.

“It is very important to us,” says Angela Karen, the President of the St Marys Kiwanis Club. “We are all about service and helping our community and getting people out and doing things. I really hope that they enjoy it and all of the festivities and have fun before winter starts. It gets cold and people want to hibernate.”

