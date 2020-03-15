Improved mental health care is coming to some schools in Ohio with virtual counseling sessions

Steps are being made toward better access to mental health care for students in Ohio and will include virtual counseling sessions. 

Improved mental health care is coming to some schools in Ohio with virtual counseling sessions

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced a telehealth pilot project that will connect K12 students in the Switzerland School District in Monroe County with their mental health counselors. By using telehealth counseling sessions, the students get the services they need right at the moment they need it. 

Improved mental health care is coming to some schools in Ohio with virtual counseling sessions

Husted says, “We have a workforce shortage of behavioral health specialists and some of the ways that we can connect schools to these councilors is through video conferencing telehealth services. It’s just one way of boosting their productivity and helping children get access to the adults and the services they need.” 

The second phase of the project is to be able to connect students directly to an outside health professional for additional services outside of school. The goal is to expand telehealth systems to other schools across Ohio. 

 

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.