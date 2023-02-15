Informational meeting scheduled for teens wanting to take part in Youth Bike and Pedestrian Task Force

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are a teen and want to get involved in making a difference in your community, a new youth task force might be for you.
To learn more about how teenagers use active transportation, the Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force is creating a youth counterpart. The task force recently held an online youth survey and had a decent response and are going to the next step in gathering more information from kids aged 12 years to 17 years.
"We want to hear what you have to say about whether or not you're able to ride your bike to school if you want to. Are you able to get across to get to your grandma's house? Can you get to work? The sidewalks, share roads, and the things that we have now, are they in good shape? Do we have lights? Do you feel safe whenever you're out and about traveling and going to the parks with your friends to hang out?" questioned Shaunna Basinger, Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
There will be an informational meeting next Wednesday, February 22nd at 6 p.m. in Lima City Council chambers for anyone interested in the Youth Bike and Pedestrian Task Force. They are looking for kids 12 years to 17 years of age who live in Allen County. You can find out more about the task force by contacting Allen County Public Health at 419-228-4457 extension 168.