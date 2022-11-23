Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave

A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges.
The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.
Blackman was found in the area of the house fire at 125 West O'Connor Avenue on Tuesday by Patrolman Logan Patton who was called to the scene of the fire. The arson case is still under investigation by fire and police investigators. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lima Police Department.
Media Release from Lima Police Department:On Tuesday, November 22nd, at about 7:30 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received by the Lima Police Department communications officers in reference to a residential fire at 125 W. O’Connor. Shortly after the call came in and Lima Fire units were dispatched, Ptl. Logan Patton was patrolling in the area and discovered the smoke coming from the house. Ptl. Patton began speaking to neighbor’s and learned there were several people inside of the home and it was unsure if they made it out of the burning house. Ptl. Patton was able to locate two of the occupants and learned that all four occupants who were inside, made it out safely. Further investigation revealed that 29 year old Lima resident, Markiesha Blackman, intentionally started the house on fire. Ptl. Patton located Ms. Blackman in the area and was instructed by detectives to take her into custody. Ms. Blackman was interviewed by a detective and ultimately held for suspicion of aggravated arson, and transported to the Allen County Jail. This incident is still under investigation by Lima Fire Department Arson Investigators and a Lima Police Detective. If anyone has any additional information about this fire, please contact Fire Inspector/Arson Investigator Joe Lombardo at the Lima Police Department or Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.