Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave

A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges.

The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.

