It was another busy morning for Lima Fire Department after a house fire on the north side of town.

The fire department received a call just after 7:30 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of West O'Connor Avenue. They found extensive fire damage to the rear and upstairs of the house. The people in the house were able to get out before firefighters arrived. American Township was called in for mutual aid. The home is considered a total loss. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

29-year-old Markiesha Blackman

