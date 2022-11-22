The fire department received a call just after 7:30 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of West O'Connor Avenue. They found extensive fire damage to the rear and upstairs of the house. The people in the house were able to get out before firefighters arrived. American Township was called in for mutual aid. The home is considered a total loss. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
The Lima Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman and charged her with aggravated arson. She was also arrested earlier this month on the charges of theft and criminal trespass. Currently she doesn't have a bond set in her case.
Media Release from Lima Police Department
On Tuesday, November 22nd, at about 7:30 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received by the Lima Police Department communications officers in reference to a residential fire at 125 W. O’Connor. Shortly after the call came in and Lima Fire units were dispatched, Ptl. Logan Patton was patrolling in the area and discovered the smoke coming from the house. Ptl. Patton began speaking to neighbor’s and learned there were several people inside of the home and it was unsure if they made it out of the burning house. Ptl. Patton was able to locate two of the occupants and learned that all four occupants who were inside, made it out safely. Further investigation revealed that 29 year old Lima resident, Markiesha Blackman, intentionally started the house on fire. Ptl. Patton located Ms. Blackman in the area and was instructed by detectives to take her into custody. Ms. Blackman was interviewed by a detective and ultimately held for suspicion of aggravated arson, and transported to the Allen County Jail. This incident is still under investigation by Lima Fire Department Arson Investigators and a Lima Police Detective. If anyone has any additional information about this fire, please contact Fire Inspector/Arson Investigator Joe Lombardo at the Lima Police Department or Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department.
