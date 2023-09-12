It’s Back to School in the Heart of Education

September 12, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Development: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The alarm clocks are set, and the pencils are sharpened - back to school season is upon us. Whether you’re touring college campuses or exploring a new neighborhood, TourismOhio is here to help you celebrate this exciting time of year.
“No matter your scholastic journey, there’s a path for you in the heart of education,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio, said. “From our amazing schools and award-winning science museums to unique libraries and historic destinations, our state offers limitless opportunities for learners of any age to expand their horizons."
Higher learning is a high priority in Ohio. Across the state there are 88 colleges and universities, 23 community and technical colleges, and 49 adult technical centers building the workforce of tomorrow and preparing students for lifelong success. Choosing the right place to continue your education is a huge decision, but there’s opportunity waiting for you in Ohio. Plus, if you’re from out-of-state looking to make Ohio your new home, you won’t be alone. According to a recent report by the National Center on Education Statistics (NCES), Ohio is the fourth highest net importer of new college students in the U.S.
“Ohio is proud to offer a diversity of opportunity when it comes to higher education options,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Whether you want to broaden your skills with a certificate, pursue a Ph.D., or anything in between, Ohio is the place where you can reach your fullest potential.”
With small class sizes, affordable cost, and flexible schedules, many of Ohio’s community colleges were recently ranked among the best in the nation by WalletHub. Students can access a wide range of programs from standard degrees to topics like Fermentation Science (Hocking College), Microelectronic Manufacturing (Lorain County Community College), Baking and Pastry Arts (Columbus State Community College), Computer Science Game Development (Columbus State Community College), and drone training programs (Cuyahoga Community College).
Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card in Ohio. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) system was recently awarded the National Medal for Museum and Library Service by the Institute for Museum and Library Services, the U.S.’s highest honor given to libraries and museums. Join one of the programs, attend a speaker event or festival, or just peruse the shelves – the TLCPL is here for you!
Want to feel like you’ve stepped back in time? Cincinnati’s Mercantile Library is a beautifully preserved, membership library founded in 1835 which contains over 800,000 volumes, including works dating back to 1614 and early editions of works by Harriet Beecher Stowe. The Mercantile Library is one of less than 20 membership libraries still in operation in the United States, and while the public is welcome to visit, use of the library’s services is reserved for members only.
Maybe you like a more hands on approach to learning? You can find fun for the whole family and inspire Ohio’s next generation of scientists at one of Ohio’s exciting science museums. The Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland features interactive and traveling exhibits that make STEM come alive! It’s also home to the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, the Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater, and has the historic Steamship William G. Mather docked right outside! And speaking of award-winning, COSI in Columbus also received the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Services by IMLS (not to mention an Emmy for their educational programing). This nationally esteemed science center has been an inspiration for Ohio’s young scientific minds for generations. Be sure to check out their classic exhibits, along with their traveling and seasonal exhibitions.
“Science is everywhere and for everyone. In Ohio, the Heart of it All, you can enjoy science anytime, especially during back to school,” said Stephen White, VP of strategy at COSI, “We’re excited to offer some exciting and fun experiences at COSI, like the new Barbie exhibit, but also free STEM education accessible anywhere through our digital hub, Connects at COSI.org/Connects.”
A love of reading and the great outdoors can go hand in hand as you explore Ohio’s 19 Storybook Trails. Located in state parks across Ohio, the storybook trails bring books to life for children and families. Each half-mile trail is lined by 16 child-height panels featuring pages of a children’s book and an activity to accompany the text on the page. Ohio’s Storybook Trails are an effort of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, an initiative inspired by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine’s passion to improve the lives of Ohio’s children. The program, available in all 88 counties of Ohio, provides children one free book each month until their 5th birthday, at no cost to families.
Operating within Ohio's Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.
The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.