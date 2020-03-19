Jemonte McNeal gets prison for shooting death of Anthony Bankston

Jemonte McNeal was charged for the murder of Anthony Bankston at an after-hours party in December 2018.
McNeal agreed to a plea agreement and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. McNeal pleaded to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter and a charge of tampering with evidence by way of a bill of information. Originally, he was charged with two murder charges and a felonious assault charge all with firearm specs. Bankston had a prior altercation with McNeal's family member, leading McNeal to shoot Bankston. The aunt of Bankston spoke in court asking for gun violence to stop.
"I was standing there when he got shot and the impact it had for me--," Bankston's Aunt, Necole Brownlow said holding back tears. "It's very hard. I never wished in a million years that I would ever have to witness something like that."
Rasheign Tisdale was previously sentenced to four years in prison for also shooting his gun that night.