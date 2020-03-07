Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District host Maple Syrup Festival

Residents across the Allen County area got the chance to explore some of the county's richest history at the Maple Syrup Festival. This year's festival offered several activities for families to enjoy.
There was a hike in the woods where people got to learn more about maple trees and sap. There was also a sugar shack where people learned how maple syrup is made. At the end they got to enjoy pancakes with fresh maple syrup.
The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District hosts this festival every other year. The park district director says this event is special because it highlights the great history of maple trees in the area.
“It was an important part of our culture earlier on in Allen County’s history,” said Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District director. “It’s a living history listen, but it’s fun, it’s educational, but entertaining as well.”
The festival continued until Sunday afternoon.