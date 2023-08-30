Judges from OSU Extension explain what they are looking for at annual Kewpee Carcass Show

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's the last stage of judging for the Allen County Junior Fair with the annual Kewpee Carcass Show.
Members of the Ohio State University meat judging team made the trip to Keystone Meats to judge the top-placing livestock at the fair. Everything from steers, goats, hogs, and sheep were evaluated for the best quality and the amount of saleable meat found in the carcass. Your News Now got a behind-the-scenes look at how the judges rank the carcasses.
"We're looking for prime, choice, good type quality. In addition, we're also going to look at the whole conformation of the carcass. So basically, what we're looking at is the ratio of muscle to bone. With those two combinations, we'll then add that into the computer, and that's how we will rank the carcasses from first to last," explained Lyda Garcia, meat specialist at the Ohio State University Extension.
The event was closed to the public again this year. Click on the PDF below to view this year's results.