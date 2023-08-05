Kids get to experience the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater at Family Fun Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Families gathered in downtown Lima for an afternoon full of kid-friendly activities at the new amphitheater.
Allen Lima Leadership's free Family Fun Festival had a wide variety of entertainment for both kids and adults. There was live music, food trucks lining the streets, and a cornhole tournament. Children could play in bounce houses, sift for shark teeth, check out some real tanks, and play plenty of games. The festival is a way to remind the community that the amphitheater is a space for anyone of any age to come out and enjoy.
"As we really ramped up and got things going for the amphitheater grand opening weekend we had a lot of events for the adults with the concerts going on each night and the Roast to the City but we wanted to really make it family-centric. And how to do that? No way better than to bring food truck festival, the bounce houses, we have Westgate here. Really just keeping in family-friendly, family-centered, and free for the community," said Jessica Cunningham, a member of Allen Lima Leadership who works as a director for Lima Memorial Health System.
The grand opening weekend wraps up Saturday night with a concert headlined by Ian Munsick and fireworks at 11 pm.