Kids get to experience the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater at Family Fun Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Families gathered in downtown Lima for an afternoon full of kid-friendly activities at the new amphitheater.

Kids get to experience the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater at Family Fun Festival

Allen Lima Leadership's free Family Fun Festival had a wide variety of entertainment for both kids and adults. There was live music, food trucks lining the streets, and a cornhole tournament. Children could play in bounce houses, sift for shark teeth, check out some real tanks, and play plenty of games. The festival is a way to remind the community that the amphitheater is a space for anyone of any age to come out and enjoy.

Kids get to experience the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater at Family Fun Festival

"As we really ramped up and got things going for the amphitheater grand opening weekend we had a lot of events for the adults with the concerts going on each night and the Roast to the City but we wanted to really make it family-centric. And how to do that? No way better than to bring food truck festival, the bounce houses, we have Westgate here. Really just keeping in family-friendly, family-centered, and free for the community," said Jessica Cunningham, a member of Allen Lima Leadership who works as a director for Lima Memorial Health System.

The grand opening weekend wraps up Saturday night with a concert headlined by Ian Munsick and fireworks at 11 pm.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags