KNAP Snack, Inc. distributes food to the community

KNAP Sack Inc. held a food distribution in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.
KNAP Sack Inc. partnered with the West Ohio Food Bank to distribute food to those in need. Lines wrapped around the Putnam County Educational Service Center to receive meals that included apples, potatoes, turkey, and other baked goods. KNAP Sack Inc. said they normally serve around 600 people, but has seen an increase as the pandemic has progressed.
Becky Leader, the Secretary Treasurer of KNAP Sack Inc. said, “We have definitely seen an increase of families. I know that there are a lot of people who are not employed or they’re underemployed, and we just want to help them make sure that they can feed themselves and their families.”
The next food distribution will be February 17th, at the same location. Eligible people need to be below the 230% poverty level.