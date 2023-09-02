LACNIP invites families to enjoy kid-friendly fun and games at Family Splash

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Families came out to LACNIP to beat the heat and get to know the non-profit.
LACNIP hosted their first ever "Family Splash" on Saturday, with a variety of yard games, water guns, bounce houses, and other fun things to do for the kids. Free school supplies were also available to anyone who needed them, and there were a couple vendors for parents to shop. The event was hosted in collaboration with a new organization that helps local non-profits plan fundraisers.
"How it works is that the funds that are generated we just split between another organization, I Defy Logic, is doing an afterschool program, so we're going to split funds between them and LACNIP on another program that she's trying to launch here at LACNIP," said Latreva Sanders, the founder of Creative Collaboration Network.
LACNIP hopes events like this can help them reach more people in the communities they serve.
"This is a great opportunity to let kids see that there is a building here, that we do things for the community, we have a youth garden program that we run on Wednesdays. I'm just trying to show kids the unity in the community," said Denise James, the president of LACNIP.
Families are welcome to LACNIP's garden program every Wednesday at 5:30pm, no registration necessary.