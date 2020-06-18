Last minute Father's Day gift ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and you may still searching for that perfect gift for dad. Well, we set out to see what hot ticket items were flying off the shelf for this Father’s Day.
It’s another holiday spent in a pandemic, so it’s not your typical Father’s Day. Many of us saw the dads in our life power through the struggles that came with COVID, including Nikki Clemons from Grover Hill.
Clemons says, “We had a special ‘hero dad’ sign made because he had to work through the whole COVID-19 pandemic crisis, and didn’t get days off, didn’t get hazard pay, and he’s just our working-class hero, 'hero dad' as we call him.”
Her working-class hero is getting a grill for Father’s Day, an item that Ace Hardware says they have been selling a lot of.
“He’s been wanting one for a while, it’s a really nice gift, he’s going to be very surprised and hopefully cook me some good meals,” says Clemons.
On the list of sought after Father's Day items from hardware stores like Ace were the YETI coolers and tumblers, home improvement supplies, and of course power tools.
Although you might not be able to buy your dad a pair of tickets to see his favorite band or watch his favorite sports team this year, try paying the green fee for your dad to get a round of golf in.
Riley Smith, a sales representative at Springbrook Golf Course says, “The leagues bring in a lot of people and it's a good way for a bunch of guys to get together and have a good time, have a few drinks, and play golf.”
You can buy your dad or grandpa a membership to their local golf course, or places like Springbrook even offer gift cards.
If nothing else, make sure to tell your dad how much you appreciate him this Father’s Day, even if you don’t say it with a gift.