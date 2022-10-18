Raking Fall Leaves Generic
Press Release from the City of Findlay: October 18, 2022 – The City of Findlay will be picking up leaves from November 14, 2022, through December 2, 2022. City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb. Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Bagged leaves are to be placed by the curb.

Biodegradable bags are readily available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

