Learning to fish with the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Association

Kids got an opportunity to learn how to cast a line or two on Saturday at Martin Luther King Junior Park. 

The MLK Neighborhood Association invited families out to the park Saturday to teach them how to fish. Workers with the Lima Park’s division showed up with fishing poles, and helped every kid set up their pole, bait their hook, and cast their line. They were even able to take the fishing poles home with them.

The neighborhood association also took this opportunity to invite speakers out for the kids to teach them about topics like bullying and racism. 

Denise James, the president of Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association says, “I’m hoping that it brings some attention to them and some awareness that there is help and there is others out here that have some of the same problems, so I just feel that our youth need to know that there is resources and help out there.” 

Lunch was also provided for the kids, and they had a fish fry for the special occasion. 

