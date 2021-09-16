Lewis Family McDonald's donates to All-Ability Playground Project

The Lewis Family McDonald’s celebrate their final renovation of one of their Lima area stores, by making a donation to help children have some fun.
The Cable Road location is their 18th store that has gotten a complete makeover treatment, which includes updated seating and decorations. Plus includes technology upgrades like self-ordering kiosks and mobile ordering through the app. To make the celebration even better, the Lewis Family donated $30,000 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation for the All-Abilities Playground project.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the community support, as well as, our over one thousand employees,” says Jessica Hall, Owner-Operator of the Lewis Family McDonald’s. “We are just so proud to be able to give to an awesome organization like the Marimor Legacy Foundation. And truly believe that there work, the work that they are doing around the All-Abilities Playground to allow children to have a great and safe place to come and play.”
“When we started the project out the number seemed so huge, but we started and started working,” says Esther Baldridge, Pres. of the Marimor Legacy Foundation. “When you get a significant donation, like the one the Lewis Family McDonald’s gave that was such a boost in actually achieving our goals.”
Last week, volunteers worked on constructing playground equipment at the second All Abilities Playground by Marimor School. The project is close to being done, the safety surface around the equipment still needs to be installed.