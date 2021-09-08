Construction on All Ability Playground officially starts

Construction on a playground that will be inclusive for all ages and abilities has officially begun Wednesday.
The All Ability Playground located at 2550 Ada Road in Lima will be called Marimor Legacy Park and will include playground equipment, picnic tables, and more. The park will also have a path connecting to the Ottawa Metro Park.
From Wednesday to Friday, volunteers will be on site constructing equipment for the playground. A group of students from Apollo Career Center will also be on hand to help with the build.
The project has been four years in the making. The total cost of the project is $1.5 million dollars.