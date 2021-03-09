LightSource bp presenting information about taxation on renewable energy sources such as solar

Allen and Auglaize County commissioners gathering more information from LightSource bp regarding the Birch Solar Project.
The company meeting virtually with commissioners presenting information that will help them have a better understanding of the possible taxation options of the project. As alternative energy and being solar they are heavy on equipment and light on fuel so a preferential tax treatment was created by the state, known as “PILOT” – payment in lieu of taxes. It is based on the capacity, or megawatts of the project, not the value. Commissioners want to have a good understanding of the numbers so if or when a “PILOT” may be asked for they can make an informed decision.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “That is their team working on those numbers presenting them to us. And again, we are doing everything we can to try and ensure those are the correct numbers working with our teams collectively amongst the two counties. We are going to continue to spend a great deal of time on this.”
Noonan says they have also reviewed the company’s application to the Ohio Power Siting Board, keeping community concerns that have been brought up in mind.