LightSource BP addressing concerns of residents with changes in final permitting layout

The company proposing a solar project in Shawnee Township say they have heard the concerns of local residents and have made a few changes as they move forward.
The director of development with Lightsource BP speaking virtually with Allen County Commissioners Thursday afternoon updating them on the Birch Solar project proposed in Shawnee Township. They have finalized their permitting layout and will be submitting it to the Ohio Power Siting Board. After hearing concerns from the community, the company has decreased the total project acreage from 3,000 to 2,300 with only 1,400 acres containing panels. And those will be placed on site-specific land.
Director of Development Shanelle Montana explains. “We are using areas that are already disturbed. We are not going to be impacting any sort of environmental features within these areas. And, in fact, we’re actually going to be increasing the biodiversity within a lot of the paneled areas because of that naturally diverse seed mix that we’re using. We’re able to increase pollinator habitats. Something that has been dwindling down in the Midwest.”
They have also implemented a 300-foot setback off Breese and Wapak Roads and changed the fencing from chain link to a wooden cedar rail. Commissioners have no influence in the permitting of the project but appreciate the updates. Their office would only come into play if an Alternative Energy Tax Exemption would be requested.
You can find out more about the project at https://www.lightsourcebp.com/ and click on the Birch Solar Project.