The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition held its annual award ceremony on Thursday.
The Safe Community organization likes to recognize people in our community who have made significant contributions to keeping people safe. The categories include the outstanding service award, children safety award, traffic safety award, and lifetime achievement award.
Evelyn Smith was one of the people to receive the lifetime award for her nearly 30 years of work in the Lima Allen County Safe Community.
"It was an honor to work with the people, the partners that I worked with every day, day in and day out, these people who are here today, to encourage the residents of Allen County to travel safe on Allen County roadways and to find ways to help to make that travel safer," said Evelyn Smith, former project director for Safe Community
Smith retired from her position last year as the program director for the organization and was the one to start holding these award ceremonies.