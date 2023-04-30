Lima Area Concert Band kicks off 2023 season on May 13th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Concert Band is getting ready to kick off their new season. Their first concert, entitled The American Dream, is on May 13th at the Veteran’s Civic and Convention Center. The Lima Area Concert Band is made up of 70 volunteer musicians from across Northwest Ohio who share the love of all types of music.
“We do have some marches, that is what we are known for, and a lot of patriotic music. But, most people comment on the wide variety of music we have,” says Chad Higgins, President, of Lima Area Concert Band. “We have music from musicals, movies, just a wide variety of things, some a little bit more classical. We do play a lot of stuff that is light and poppy-type stuff. But the band really likes being challenged with hard music as well.”
If you are interested in tickets or just want to check out their 2023 schedule log on to www.limaareaconcertband.org. The cost is $15 for individual concerts or $50 for season tickets.