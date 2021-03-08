Lima City Council approves aquatic feasibility study contract

Lima City Council met Monday evening to vote on an ordinance that may bring a new pool to Lima.
Council received a letter of support from local businesses for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area(DORA) downtown and has received a request from Mayor David Berger to create legislation on the issue. Council also passed an ordinance on its first reading to enter into contract with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. to prepare an aquatic feasibility study for the city, to decide if a new aquatic center is the way to move forward, since the Schoonover Pool has been closed, and estimated repairs and upgrades would cost more than a million dollars.
John Nixon, Lima City Council President said, “The cost to redo it and rebuild it and fix it is at the end of the day, you could build a new facility that won’t have the immediate ongoing repairs for about the same money.”
Council also entered into contract on its first reading with the West Ohio Community Action Partnership to use COVID CDBG funds for rental assistance.