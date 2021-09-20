Lima City School Board supports new attendance campaign

The Lima City School Board met Monday evening to approve a resolution in support of a new campaign.
The “Every Day. On Time. School Today. Success Tomorrow.” campaign will bring attention to the need to be on time to school. The effort is to remind students and parents about the importance of being at school and being on time. They have a commercial and billboards in place and will be doing workshops to increase attendance. The hope is to make this campaign a community-wide effort and have already seen some businesses offering incentives for good attendance.
Alicia Anderson, President of the Lima City School Board said, “Well if they come to school every day on time, they’re ready to go, they’re excited about doing what they need to do and encourages them as they continue to grow into high school and onto work jobs. You know you come to work on time every day, every day on time and it just keeps them motivated, the motivation, get them motivate them to just do.”
If a business would like to get involved you can contact the school at (419) 996-3411 or email bjokinen@spartan.limacityschools.org.