Lima City Schools hold open houses before school year starts

Lima City Schools offering students the chance to get an early look at new classrooms before the school year starts.
Students and their parents were invited to an open house at Heritage Elementary on Tuesday afternoon. Teachers were available to meet their new students and give parents any additional information before classes begin.
Those with the school say the open house is a great way for students to get acclimated for the new school year and they're excited to have students back in person.
"They’re getting the interaction not only with their peers, but with the teachers and all of our staff here in the building, and that’s just so important," said Stacy Barker, principal of Heritage. "We'll do whatever we can to make sure that the kids are able to to come to school."
Classes for Lima City Schools officially start on August 18th.