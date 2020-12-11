Lima Exchange Club socially distance surprises students with gifts and Santa

The Lima Exchange Club had its annual Christmas Party at Freedom Elementary School, but it looked a little different this year.
Normally Santa would go door to door and surprise classrooms with gifts and carols. To follow social distancing guidelines, they came to him instead. However, students were still given goodie bags, and one class even played music on their recorders.
Two hundred and ten gift bags were handed out. They were filled with snacks, socks, a blanket, and more. Member of the club Greg Sowinski says some children may not receive much at Christmas, so this is one thing they can do to help.
“This goes a long way, especially in a year that there’s a lot of change because of the pandemic," explains Sowinski. "There’s a lot of families that may not have the money this year. This may be one of the only gifts they get so that means a lot to us and again it’s helping the children and that’s one of our big causes.”
The gift bags were funded by the exchange club’s fundraisers and donations from area businesses including several dentist offices, Dominion Gas Company, and Proctor & Gamble.