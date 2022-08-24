8/24/22 Press Release from the Lima Police Department:On 8/23/2022, at about 4:15 a.m., the Lima Police Department received a call about a disturbance, at 1610 S. Union Street. When they arrived, patrol officers spoke to 40 year old Lane Riley, from Van Wert. She reported that she was assaulted in 1610 S. Union by the resident, 34 year old Jacquavious Cartwright. Lane reported a handgun was used by Cartwright during the assault, and that he was still armed and inside the residence at the time of their arrival. As a result, patrol officers secured the area and L.P.D. Detectives, L.P.D. HNT (Hostage Negotiation Team) and Allen County SWAT were called to respond. No direct contact was able to be made to Mr. Cartwright, inside the house, but messages from the HNT team were relayed to Mr. Cartwright advising that S.W.A.T. was being deployed to his residence, in an attempt to encourage him to come out of the house willingly and without further incident. As the S.W.A.T. team set up outside of the residence, Jacquavious Cartwright exited and willingly was taken into custody. Jacquavious Cartwright was held on suspicion of Felonious Assault and ultimately transported and held at the Allen County Jail.
