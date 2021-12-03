Lima man facing murder charge for Tuesday's shooting

A Lima man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 53-year-old Sam McLaurin on Tuesday.
32-year-old Paul Curtis Jr., made his initial appearance in Lima Municipal Court Friday afternoon. The judge set bond at $750,000, because of his extensive criminal record.
On Tuesday night, McLaurin's body was found in the driveway at a home in the 420 S. Baxter St. with multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, Curtis was named as a person of interest and was located several blocks away from the crime scene. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.