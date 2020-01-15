Lima man facing three charges of rape declines plea deal

A Lima man approaching his trial has been offered a plea deal. John Kehoe returned to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a plea offer from the prosecution. He faces three charges of rape. The prosecution has offered him a deal to plead guilty to two amended charges of sexual battery and one charge of rape would be dropped. Kehoe declined the offer but has until 9 a.m. Thursday(1/16/20) to accept it. Police say DNA has linked Kehoe to the woman who's accused him of rape after seeking treatment at a hospital. His trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday(11/21/20).
Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.