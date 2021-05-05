Lima neighborhoods could get a facelift thanks to a new privately funded revitalization initiative

A privately funded initiative was kicked off Wednesday that could change the way some Lima neighborhoods look.
“Block Challenge” is a way that homeowners can get some extra cash to fix up the outside of their houses and in turn, the neighborhood gets a facelift. The challenge is a new way to approach revitalization by having neighbors investing together in neighborhoods. It will be done in clusters of 5 properties close to each other. The property owner must invest money in repairs and improvements. The challenge will provide a 50% to dollar match up to $1,000 from the challenge. For example, if you spend $500 you can get 250 challenge dollars. Spend $2,000 you get 1,000 challenge dollars.
Mike Blass is one of the organizers of the “Block Challenge” and explains some of the projects eligible. “It can be repairs to a porch, replacing a porch, it could be some form of landscaping. It could be doing something with repairing sidewalks. Anything that improves the physical appearance of a property from the street.”
There will be an informational meeting next Wednesday, May 12th at the LACNIP Resource Center on Spring Street starting at 6 p.m. The private funding will be distributed through the Lima Community Foundation. Applications are due by June 15th. Donations from the Greater Lima Region, Hartsock Realty, Good Food Restaurants, Smith-Boughan Mechanical, and Blass Construction & Remodeling are making the “Block Challenge” a reality.