Lima Noon Sertoma announces Sertoman of the Year

The Lima Noon Sertoma Club took over the second floor of Old City Prime for their annual inaugural dinner tonight.
It looked like a disco party at Old City for the club’s 70’s themed dinner. The club holds this event every year to establish new board members in the club and award a hard working member with Sertoman of the year.
This year’s winner is Dr. Charles Rossfeld who has been a member since 1960. Other members describe him as selfless, and says he’s almost never missed a meeting or event.
Adam Rector, the current president of Lima Noon Sertoma says, “Being the Sertoman of the year is service to mankind, and our pick this year has done 60 years worth of that. Chuck’s been around for a long time. It’s being a part of the community, being available, and believing in what Sertoma stands for.”
Lima Noon Sertoma meets every Thursday in Lima, and if you’re interested in making a difference in your community, you can find them on Facebook to see how to join.